×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

It's official, all Kenyans will pay 2.75 pc to new medical scheme

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 4 min read
 Health CS Susan Nakhumicha. [Bonifaçe Okendo, Standard]

It has now emerged that all Kenyans will pay 2.75 per cent to the social health scheme.

This is according to the new regulations established by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and the newly established Social Health Authority (SHA) board.

According to the regulations, employees will pay 2.75 per cent of gross salary to the kitty. Non-salaried Kenyans, on the other hand, will pay 2.75 per cent of their earnings to the medical kitty.

“Every Kenyan will pay 2.75 per cent for medical cover. Those not working will not be exempted as they will have the same percentage deducted from activities that generate their income like farming and businesses,” said a senior source at the Ministry of Health.

Under the regulations, there is no maximum capping on the amount to be paid to the kitty, but the least amount is Sh300. The tariff aligns with President Willaim Ruto’s pronouncement made early this year.

Structurally, the regulation dictating the minimum contribution to the health cover is embedded under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023. This is slightly lower than the Sh500 that was being paid to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The contribution of the current amount was also agreed on by the NHIF board, which Nakhumicha has criticised saying the contribution was aimed at salaried individuals.

New regulations

A senior source at the Ministry of Health explained to The Standard in confidence that after signing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Acts, the CS, in consultation with the SHA board, was to come up with regulations to oversee the implementation of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

“As per the statutory instrument Act, the CS and the board were to decide on the mode of premiums, how it will be done, and what will be included,” added the source.

But the source explained that regulations are not in the main law because they “do allow room for changes and review”.

The regulations, dubbed the Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations, 2023, have been finalised.

On Monday, the ministry issued a public notice calling for comments and announcing the commencement of the public participation process.

However, as the ministry prepared to start the public participation process, Justice Chacha Mwita granted orders halting the implementation of the Acts.

The Acts include the Primary Healthcare Act, the Social Health Insurance Act and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

The case had been filed at the High Court by Joseph Enock Aura on grounds that it was illegal for the government to deny Kenyans services if one was not a member of the medical kitty.

Not publish

The ministry can therefore not publish the regulations until the matter is settled by the court.

The Social Health Insurance Act No. 16 of 2023 was enacted on October 19, 2023.

According to the Act, all Kenyans will pay, and those who defy denied government services.

Public participation was to bring Kenyans across the board to give their opinions on whether they agreed to the amount to be contributed to the kitty.

“In pursuant to Article 10 of the Constitution as read with Section 5 and 6 of the Statutory Instruments Act No. 23 of 2013, the Cabinet Secretary, in consultation with the board of Social Health Authority (SHA), invites interested members of the public stakeholders, and organisations to submit any comments, views or make representations regarding the two (2) draft regulations and the draft Regulatory Impact Statement,” reads a section of newspaper advertisement.

According to the advertisement, the Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations object of the regulations are to provide for the implementation of the Primary Healthcare Fund, Social Health Insurance Fund and Emergency.

The public was also to be sensitised on the Social Health Insurance (dispute Tribunal Regulations, 2023).

After public participation, the regulations were to be taken to the National Assembly, being a delegation responsibility, and have the document published in the Kenya Gazette for implementation.

“The court has barred us from implementing the three Acts. Until the matter has been heard, we cannot publish the regulations,” said the source.

The regulation will be made available at the Ministry of Health portal. By the time of going to press, the document had not been made available.

Apart from the tariffs which Kenyans will pay to the medical scheme, the regulations also explain the benefits Kenyans will get from SHA.

Before the High Court halted the implementation of the laws, a section of healthcare providers were already meeting in Naivasha for a sensitisation meeting.

However, efforts by The Standard to get a comment from Health CS on the way forward were not successful.

On several occasions, President Ruto has pronounced that changes at NHIF is the road to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which the former regime failed to deliver to Kenyans.

UHC was a big agenda under Jubilee government, that saw the former President officially launch it in Mombasa in 2021.

The programme was launched after successful piloting in Kisumu, Isiolo, Nyeri and Machakos in 2019.

To jump-start UHC, Ruto pushed for the establishment of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, which provides for the formation of Social Health Authority (SHA).

According to structures in place, SHA will repeal the current National Health Insurance Fund Act of 1998. 

Ruto is expected to officially roll out UHC on January 1, 2024.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Previous article
Mass sackings loom at NHIF as new management takes over
Mass sackings loom at NHIF as new management takes over
Next article
Government committed to increase AIDs funding
Government committed to increase AIDs funding
.

Similar Articles

Cases of cholera, diarrhoea surge due to hygiene risk posed by El Nino
By Mercy Kahenda 2023-11-28 00:00:00
Cases of cholera, diarrhoea surge due to hygiene risk posed by El Nino
Anxiety after chairman of new health authority reports at NHIF
By Mercy Kahenda 2023-11-27 20:00:00
Anxiety after chairman of new health authority reports at NHIF
Activists drum support for Wamuchomba's 'Heshimu Uzazi' campaign
By Patrick Vidija 2023-11-27 13:41:20
Activists drum support for Wamuchomba's 'Heshimu Uzazi' campaign
.

Latest Articles

How persons with disabilities struggle with reproductive health care
How persons with disabilities struggle with reproductive health care
Reproductive Health
By Sharon Wanga
2023-11-29 08:01:00
Premium
Mass sackings loom at NHIF as new management takes over
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2023-11-28 19:00:00
Government committed to increase AIDs funding
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2023-11-28 15:10:30
Cases of cholera, diarrhoea surge due to hygiene risk posed by El Nino
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2023-11-28 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Caffeine citrate: New 'gamechanger' drug in saving lives of preterm and low-birth babies
By Mercy Kahenda 2023-11-27 00:00:00
Caffeine citrate: New 'gamechanger' drug in saving lives of preterm and low-birth babies
>Don't share your good news too soon: Sound advice backed by study
By Nancy Nzau 2023-11-27 00:00:00
Don't share your good news too soon: Sound advice backed by study
>Taking care of you: Mental well-being in a constantly changing world
By Rayaan Mukhtar 2023-11-27 00:00:00
Taking care of you: Mental well-being in a constantly changing world
>Report unveils USD21 Trillion climate losses
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2023-11-27 00:00:00
Report unveils USD21 Trillion climate losses
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved