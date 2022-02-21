× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Kenya records 27 new Covid-19 cases, 3 Deaths

So far, a total of 322,702 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Country [Stafford Ondego, Standard]
 

So far, a total of 322,702 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Country [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Six people out of a sample size of 2,889 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 0.2 per cent with the total number of confirmed positive cases in the Country at 322,702.

So far, a total of 3,335,912 tests have been conducted.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the six cases, three are male while three are female. The youngest is a twelve-year-old child while the oldest is 62 years. 

The cases are distributed as follows; ; Nairobi 5 and Mombasa 1.

A total of 28 patients have recovered, 21 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 7 are from various health facilities countrywide. The total recoveries stand at 303,107.

Ninety-eight patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 553 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 

ALSO READ

Five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 21 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.

Regrettably, three patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of February 2022.

Hence, the cumulative number of deaths still stands at 5,638.

As of today, a total of 16,156,511 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,662,826 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,353,042.

