Experts warn of high risks for frontline healthcare workers

Health officials screen travellers and disinfect their hands at Busia One Stop Border Post on the Kenya-Uganda border on October 12, 2026. [AFP]

Healthcare workers are among those at greatest risk of contracting Ebola, with at least four of Kenya’s eight confirmed cases being health workers.

The healthcare workers are those who attended the first patient.

Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni said the eight cases include the imported index patient, who died, four of his relatives and four healthcare workers.