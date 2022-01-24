× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Kenya records 170 new Covid-19 infections as 556 patients recover

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,Jan 24 2022 19:38:25 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Mon,Jan 24 2022 19:38:25 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 6,320,249 have been partially vaccinated while 5,081,189 fully vaccinated as of January 23, 2022. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 3,659 raising the country's caseload to 320,399.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 4.7 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 3,189,945.

Out of the new patients, 86 are female, whereas 84 are male, with the youngest carrier being a nine-month-old baby and the oldest aged 118

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the new cases, 27 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 105 cases, Turkana 12, Uasin Gishu 9, Murang’a 6, Nakuru 5, Mombasa and West Pokot 4 cases each, Nyeri and Siaya 3 cases each, Kiambu and Nyandarua 2 cases each.

Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Embu, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kwale and Laikipia 1 case each.

ALSO READ

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 5,558 after four deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 291,917 after 556 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours 506 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme and 50 from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 239,954 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 51,963 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 721 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,733 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Forty (40) patients are in the ICU with 38 of them are on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 159 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 158 of them in the general wards, while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinated

In terms of vaccination, Kenya has so far administered 11,553,637 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records.

Of these, 6,320,249 have been partially vaccinated while 5,081,189 have been fully vaccinated.

Another 36,792 doses have been administered to those between 15 and 18 years while 115,407 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 60.7 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.6 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Ministry of Health

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Impairment no barrier: We love and enjoy normal bedroom lives
Impairment no barrier: We love and enjoy normal bedroom lives

Health & Science

By BELDEEN WALIAULA

.
RECOMMENDED
Impairment no barrier: We love and enjoy normal bedroom lives

By BELDEEN WALIAULA | 13h ago

Impairment no barrier: We love and enjoy normal bedroom lives
All teen girls should be jabbed against cervical cancer

By MERCY KAHENDA | 21h ago

All teen girls should be jabbed against cervical cancer
I am 75, have never been vaccinated, why now?

By MERCY KAHENDA | 12h ago

I am 75, have never been vaccinated, why now?
Playing safe? Mouth latex can curb STI

By ROSA AGUTU | 21h ago

Playing safe? Mouth latex can curb STI
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2022 The Standard Group PLC