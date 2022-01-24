Kenya records 170 new Covid-19 infections as 556 patients recover

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 6,320,249 have been partially vaccinated while 5,081,189 fully vaccinated as of January 23, 2022. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 3,659 raising the country's caseload to 320,399.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 4.7 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 3,189,945.

Out of the new patients, 86 are female, whereas 84 are male, with the youngest carrier being a nine-month-old baby and the oldest aged 118

Covid 19 Time Series

Of the new cases, 27 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 105 cases, Turkana 12, Uasin Gishu 9, Murang’a 6, Nakuru 5, Mombasa and West Pokot 4 cases each, Nyeri and Siaya 3 cases each, Kiambu and Nyandarua 2 cases each.

Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Embu, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kwale and Laikipia 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 5,558 after four deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 291,917 after 556 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours 506 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme and 50 from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 239,954 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 51,963 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 721 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,733 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Forty (40) patients are in the ICU with 38 of them are on ventilatory support while two are on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 159 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 158 of them in the general wards, while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinated

In terms of vaccination, Kenya has so far administered 11,553,637 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records.

Of these, 6,320,249 have been partially vaccinated while 5,081,189 have been fully vaccinated.

Another 36,792 doses have been administered to those between 15 and 18 years while 115,407 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 60.7 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 18.6 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.