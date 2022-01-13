× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Kenya Covid-19 cases up by 1,175

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Jan 13 2022 17:54:58 EAT
By JAEL MBOGA | Thu,Jan 13 2022 17:54:58 EAT

Kenya has today recorded 1,175 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 10,073 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 11.7 per cent.

Of the cases, 1,025 are Kenyans while 150 are foreigners. The women numbered 601 against 574 men who tested positive for coronavirus.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The Health ministry stated, "The youngest is a two-day-old infant while the oldest is 108 years."

CS Mutahi Kagwe said the total confirmed positive cases are now 315,665 and cumulative tests so far conducted are more than 3.2 million.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi led with 459, followed by Kisii 92, Mombasa 71, Nyeri 49, Turkana 49, Siaya 48, Kiambu 40, Murang’a 37, Uasin Gishu 37, Kakamega 36, Nakuru 32, Nyandarua 25, Kisumu 20, Makueni 14, and Nandi 13.

Others are Baringo 12, Kilifi 12, Kericho 11, Kirinyaga 10, Migori 10, Meru 9, Homa Bay 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 7, Embu 7, Kajiado 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Bungoma 6, and Busia 5.

ALSO READ

Kagwe continued, saying 3,025 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,837 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 188 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 279,044 of whom 228,286 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 50,758 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Three patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,472. 

A total of 1,146 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 15,829 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Some 49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45 of them on ventilatory support while four are on supplemental oxygen. Another 275 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 271 of them are in the general wards. 4 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of yesterday, more than 10.9 million vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, more than 6.2 million are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are more than 4.7 million.

Another 25,213 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 74,374 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.5 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17 per cent. 

Covid-19 Kenya Vaccine Coronavirus

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.
Marijuana can ‘block Covid-19 virus’… but don’t celebrate yet
Marijuana could have the ability to block Covid-19 virus from entering human cells, according to recent research from Oregon State University, USA.

Hope for patients at Gilgil Mental Hospital as State allocates Sh250m for upgrade
Hope for patients at Gilgil Mental Hospital as State allocates Sh250m for upgrade

