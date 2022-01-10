Covid-19: Kenya records 1,034 new infections as 3,611 recover

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 45 patients are in the ICU with 44 of them on ventilatory support while one is on supplemental oxygen. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 1,034 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 4,975 raising the country's caseload to 312, 572.

In a statement on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 20.8 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 3,104,457.

Out of the new patients, 530 are female, whereas 504 are male, with the youngest carrier being a five-month-old baby and the oldest aged 103.

Covid 19 Time Series

Of the new cases,182 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 615 cases, Nyeri 47, Kiambu 38, Uasin Gishu 35, Kilifi 34, Siaya 31, Kericho 29, Busia 25, Turkana 16, Laikipia 15, Kajiado and Kakamega 14 cases each, Embu 13, Nakuru and Makueni 11 cases each, Garissa and Meru 10 cases each, Machakos and Nandi 9 cases each, Kwale 6, Kisumu, Kitui, Migori and Murang’a 5 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Baringo and Mombasa 3 cases each, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira and Trans Nzoai 2 cases each, Bomet, Homa Bay, Narok and West Pokot 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 5,454 after eight (8) deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 268, 573 after 3,611 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours 3,493 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 118 from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 218,490 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 50,083 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 1,225 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 23,107 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Forty-five (45) patients are in the ICU with 44 of them are on ventilatory support while one is on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 308 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 303 of them in the general wards while five patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinated

In terms of vaccination, Kenya has so far administered 10,609,955 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records.

Of these, 6,047,125 have been partially vaccinated while 4,486,533 have been fully vaccinated.

Another 24,326 doses have been administered to those between 15 and 18 years while 51, 971 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 56.7 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.5 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.