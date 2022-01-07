× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

14 die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 2,444

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,Jan 07 2022 17:26:38 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Jan 07 2022 17:26:38 EAT

 

A nurse with Ministry of Health administers a Covid-19 booster shot to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at Parliament, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

14 patients have died of Covid-19, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

“One death occurred in the last 24 hours while the other 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one week,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

The coronavirus death toll in Kenya is now 5,425.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

On Friday, some 2,444 more people have tested positive for the disease, from 9,269 samples conduced in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 26.4 per cent with 309,130 total confirmed cases and 3,085,450 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another 1,066 patients have also recovered from the disease.

“1,016 were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while fifty are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

ALSO READ

Covid-19 recoveries in the country are now 262,133.

Further, a total of 1,208 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country. 46 patients are in the ICU, 331 on supplemental oxygen and 303 in the general wards, while 28 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Kenya has administered over 10 million vaccines so far. Only 16.2 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated

The Government says is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Booster shots against Omicron wanes within 10 weeks
Booster shots against Omicron wanes within 10 weeks

Health & Science

By AYOKI ONYANGO

.
RECOMMENDED
Booster shots against Omicron wanes within 10 weeks

By AYOKI ONYANGO | 8h ago

Booster shots against Omicron wanes within 10 weeks
Kenya Covid-19 cases up by 2,336

By JAEL MBOGA | 1d ago

Kenya Covid-19 cases up by 2,336
Alarm over rise in Covid-19 hospital admissions

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Alarm over rise in Covid-19 hospital admissions
Covid-19: Kenya's positivity rate now at 25.6pc

By JAEL MBOGA | 2d ago

Covid-19: Kenya's positivity rate now at 25.6pc
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2022 The Standard Group PLC