14 die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 2,444

A nurse with Ministry of Health administers a Covid-19 booster shot to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at Parliament, Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

14 patients have died of Covid-19, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

“One death occurred in the last 24 hours while the other 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one week,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

The coronavirus death toll in Kenya is now 5,425.

Covid 19 Time Series

On Friday, some 2,444 more people have tested positive for the disease, from 9,269 samples conduced in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 26.4 per cent with 309,130 total confirmed cases and 3,085,450 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another 1,066 patients have also recovered from the disease.

“1,016 were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while fifty are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

Covid-19 recoveries in the country are now 262,133.

Further, a total of 1,208 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country. 46 patients are in the ICU, 331 on supplemental oxygen and 303 in the general wards, while 28 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Kenya has administered over 10 million vaccines so far. Only 16.2 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated

The Government says is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.