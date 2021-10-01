Covid-19: 46 recover as 76 test positive

Seventy-six people have today tested positive for the coronavirus, from 6,267 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 1.2 per cent, while the total confirmed cases are 253,737 and 2,730,639 tests conducted since the onset of the disease in March last year.

No deaths have been reported today, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 5,296.

Covid 19 Time Series

Forty-six patients have also recovered from the disease. “Thirty-two were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while fourteen were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said.

Total recoveries now stand at 247,202.

The Ministry added that some four hundred and twenty-two patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country.

“1,143 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Thirty-three patients are in ICU and two in the HDU,” Kagwe said.

On vaccination, Kenya has so far administered 5,546,979 vaccines, and only 6.5 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The Government says it is targeting to vaccinate 27,246,033 people.

Related Topics