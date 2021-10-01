Three die of Covid-19 as 144 recover

Matatu drivers and stage attendants get vaccinated in Embu town. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Three people have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September and October,” health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

The Covid-19 death toll is now 5,276.

Covid 19 Time Series

Some 142 people have also tested positive for the disease, from 4,950 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now 2.9 per cent, with 253,293 total confirmed cases and 2,701,802 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another one hundred and forty-four patients have recovered from the coronavirus, with 133 discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and eleven from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,765.

“A total of 463 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,212 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 25 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU,” Kagwe said.

Kenya has so far administered some 5,292,312 vaccines, and only 6 per cent of the adult population is fully inoculated.