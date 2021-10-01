× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Three die of Covid-19 as 144 recover

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Oct 30 2021 17:36:06 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Oct 30 2021 17:36:06 EAT

 

Matatu drivers and stage attendants get vaccinated in Embu town. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Three people have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September and October,” health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

 The Covid-19 death toll is now 5,276.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Some 142 people have also tested positive for the disease, from 4,950 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now 2.9 per cent, with 253,293 total confirmed cases and 2,701,802 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another one hundred and forty-four patients have recovered from the coronavirus, with 133 discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and eleven from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 246,765.

ALSO READ

 133 test positive for Covid-19, three die

 Kenya receives over 900,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

 Four die, 80 test positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

 99 people test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today in the last 24 hours

 Ministry reveals top counties in vaccination exercise

“A total of 463 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,212 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 25 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU,” Kagwe said.

Kenya has so far administered some 5,292,312 vaccines, and only 6 per cent of the adult population is fully inoculated. 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.

LATEST STORIES

How new mothers have helped reduce stunted growth
How new mothers have helped reduce stunted growth

Children

By OLIVIA ODHIAMBO

.
RECOMMENDED
133 test positive for Covid-19, three die

By BETTY NJERU | 22h ago

133 test positive for Covid-19, three die
Kenya receives over 900,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

By BETTY NJERU | 1d ago

Kenya receives over 900,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine
Hope as latest survey shows malaria prevalence has dropped amid vaccine approval

By ROSE MUKONYO | 2d ago

Hope as latest survey shows malaria prevalence has dropped amid vaccine approval
Why Africa lags behind in clinical medicine trials

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 2d ago

Why Africa lags behind in clinical medicine trials
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC