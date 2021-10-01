Ministry reveals top counties in vaccination exercise

Around 5,029,901 vaccines had been administered across the country by Monday, October 25. [Courtesy]

Nairobi, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Nyandarua, Kisumu and Mombasa are the leading counties in terms of the fully vaccinated population across the country, Ministry says.

The revelation comes when the country had fully vaccinated 1,484,841 people out of the 5,029,901 vaccines administered across the country by Monday, October 25.

In a press briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says that 16.8 per cent of the capital city’s population had been fully vaccinated, Kiambu 14.7 per cent, Uasin Gishu with 7.7 per cent, Nyandarua 7.4 per cent, Kisumu 6.9 per cent and Mombasa 6.5 per cent.

Covid 19 Time Series

“However, West Pokot, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Marsabit are the least counties with less than one per cent of the population fully vaccinated,” Kagwe’s statement read in part.

In terms of those partially vaccinated, Nairobi still leads with 33 per cent of its population having received at least one jab whereas Marsabit, being the least, has slightly more than one per cent of its population having received their first jabs.

Meanwhile, three patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 5, 263.

“All are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July and October 2021,” Kagwe says.

In addition, 151 more have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 7,224 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is at 2.1 per cent.

However, 35 other patients have recovered from the virus, 25 from home care and 10 from various health facilities, bringing the total recoveries to 246,390.

Currently, some 488 patients are admitted to health facilities across the country, while 1,308 are under home care. Another 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

“No patient is under observation,” Kagwe adds.