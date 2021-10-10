Covid-19: Kenya records 95 new cases, 172 recovers in last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 47 patients are in the ICU, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation. [File, Standard]

Kenya has so far administered 4,183,552 vaccines across the country, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of these, 3,135,700 have been partially vaccinated while 1,047,852 have been fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 33.4 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.8 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.

Covid 19 Time Series

Covid-19 numbers

Kenya also recorded 95 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 3,334 raising the country's caseload to 251, 152.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 2.9 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 2,606,152.

Out of the new patients, 56 are male, whereas 39 are female, with the youngest carrier being a one-month-old infant, and the oldest aged 95.

Of the new cases, nine are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nyamirai leads with 14 cases, Nairobi 11, Nakuru 10, Garissa and Nyeri 9 cases each, Turkana7, Kiambu 5, Marsabit and Kisii 4 cases each, Machakos and Uasin Gishu 3 cases each, Kiti, Kakamega and Laikipia 2 cases each, Bomet, Busia, Embu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nandi, Narok, Nyandarua, Siaya and West Pokot 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll is still at 5,181 after no patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,944 after 172 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours with 138 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 34 are from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 197,180 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 46,764 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 762 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,788 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Forty-seven (47) patients are in the ICU, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patients are on observation.

Another 256 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 250 of them in general wards and six in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).