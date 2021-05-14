× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
HEALTH
Health & Science

Covid-19: Eight deaths, 184 recoveries reported

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Fri,May 14 2021 18:30:53 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,May 14 2021 18:30:53 EAT

 

Health CAS Rashid Aman. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Eight deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says.

“One occurred within the last one month and seven are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” the ministry said in a brief.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is now 2, 976.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Another 392 people have also tested positive for the disease, from a 3,688 sample size conducted in the last day.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 10.7 per cent, an increase from yesterday’s statistics.

There are now 165, 112 confirmed Covid-19 cases and at least 1,737,168 tests conducted so far since last year March.

One hundred and eighty-four patients have also recovered from Covid. “152 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while thirty-two were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” the ministry said.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,432.

1,040 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on the Home Based Isolation and Care Program.  118 of those are in the ICU, twenty-three who are ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen.

The Ministry is observing 21 patients.

88 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with eighty-three of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 933,436 persons have so far been vaccinated.  284,411 are aged 58 years and above.

