Covid-19: Eight deaths, 184 recoveries reported

Health CAS Rashid Aman. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Eight deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says.

“One occurred within the last one month and seven are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” the ministry said in a brief.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is now 2, 976.

Covid 19 Time Series

Another 392 people have also tested positive for the disease, from a 3,688 sample size conducted in the last day.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 10.7 per cent, an increase from yesterday’s statistics.

There are now 165, 112 confirmed Covid-19 cases and at least 1,737,168 tests conducted so far since last year March.

One hundred and eighty-four patients have also recovered from Covid. “152 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while thirty-two were discharged from various health facilities countrywide,” the ministry said.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,432.

1,040 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on the Home Based Isolation and Care Program. 118 of those are in the ICU, twenty-three who are ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen.

The Ministry is observing 21 patients.



88 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with eighty-three of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 933,436 persons have so far been vaccinated. 284,411 are aged 58 years and above.