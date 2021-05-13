Covid-19: Kenya records 334 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Kenya has recorded 334 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,155 tested in the last 24 hours.

The figures represent a positivity rate of 8.0 percent and brings the number of confirmed infections to 164,720 after conducting 1,733,500 cumulative tests since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the newly infected are aged between 28 days and 104 years. Of the new cases, 329 are Kenyans while five are foreigners with 206 being male and 128 female.

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi recorded 81 cases, Meru 39, Kisumu 37, Busia 24, Nakuru 16, Siaya, Mombasa, and Kilifi 11 cases each, Makueni 6, Machakos 5, Kisii and Homa Bay 4 cases each, Vihiga, Marsabit, Kakamega a case each.

Covid 19 Time Series

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 124 recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours while a total of 1,021 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country. 117 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, 74 on supplemental oxygen, and 20 under observation.

Another 92 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and five in the High Dependency Units (HDU). 4,840 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

18 patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the total number of deaths to 2,968. Of the new deaths, 15 occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while three are late death reports from facility record audits.

Kagwe said 930,460 people have been vaccinated against the disease as of May 13, 2021. Of these, 283, 507 are aged above 58 years, 162,071 are health workers, 145,796 are teachers, and 78,684 are security officers.

