Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: Positivity rate decreases as 316 people test positive

By MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,May 09 2021 18:25:27 EAT
By MIRERI JUNIOR | Sun,May 09 2021 18:25:27 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 12 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative fatalities to 2,895. [File, Standard]

Kenya has reported 316 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s caseload so far to 163,554.

The new cases are from a sample size of 4,251 pushing the number of cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,719,288.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 9, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate dropped from 12.4 per cent t0 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

From the cases, 8 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans

In terms of gender, 204 are males and 112 are females with the youngest patient being a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years.

Sadly, 12 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative fatalities to 2,895.

Distribution

 Success Covid-19 vaccines creates renewed interest in HIV cure search

 Covid-19: Last drop of the drip left my mother cured

 Ebola drug treating Covid-19 ‘in two days’

 Covid-19: Kenya records 572 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

 Indian Covid-19 variant ‘transmissible, deadly, can dodge vaccines’

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi leads with 97 cases, Kisii 38, Kilifi 38, Taita Taveta 34, Uasin Gishu 17, Mombasa 15, Kiambu 11, Muranga 9, Nyeri 7, Kwale 6, Kericho, Machakos, Naindi 5 cases each, Kajiado, Migori, Nakuru 3 cases each, Meru AND Bungoma 2 cases each.

Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Samburu, Kakmega, Kirinyaga, Samburu, Siaya, Turkana, Laikipia, Narok, Lamu, Wajir and West Pokot a case each.

Kenya also recorded 62 recoveries, 39 from various health facilities countrywide, while 23 are from home-based and isolation care.

Total recoveries now stand at 111,191 of whom 80,558 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 30,633 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,099 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,290 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One thirty-three (133) patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support and 81 on supplemental oxygen. 25 patients are on observation.

Another 102 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 96 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

A total of 916,800 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide. Of these 534,836 are aged 58 years and above alongside others, Health workers, 160,933, Teachers 143,650, while Security Officers are 77,381.

Covid-19 CS Mutahi Kagwe Ministry of Health Positivity rate

I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world
Hospital conducts targeted cervical cancer treatment
It was the first time the facility was conducting the therapy of cancer diagnosed at an advanced stage.

Success Covid-19 vaccines creates renewed interest in HIV cure search
