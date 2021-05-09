Covid-19: Positivity rate decreases as 316 people test positive
Kenya has reported 316 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s caseload so far to 163,554.
The new cases are from a sample size of 4,251 pushing the number of cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,719,288.
In a statement released on Sunday, May 9, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate dropped from 12.4 per cent t0 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours.
Covid 19 Time Series
From the cases, 8 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans
In terms of gender, 204 are males and 112 are females with the youngest patient being a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years.
Sadly, 12 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative fatalities to 2,895.
Distribution
In terms of county distribution, Nairobi leads with 97 cases, Kisii 38, Kilifi 38, Taita Taveta 34, Uasin Gishu 17, Mombasa 15, Kiambu 11, Muranga 9, Nyeri 7, Kwale 6, Kericho, Machakos, Naindi 5 cases each, Kajiado, Migori, Nakuru 3 cases each, Meru AND Bungoma 2 cases each.
Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Samburu, Kakmega, Kirinyaga, Samburu, Siaya, Turkana, Laikipia, Narok, Lamu, Wajir and West Pokot a case each.
Kenya also recorded 62 recoveries, 39 from various health facilities countrywide, while 23 are from home-based and isolation care.
Total recoveries now stand at 111,191 of whom 80,558 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 30,633 are from various health facilities.
A total of 1,099 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,290 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
One thirty-three (133) patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support and 81 on supplemental oxygen. 25 patients are on observation.
Another 102 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 96 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).
Vaccination
A total of 916,800 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide. Of these 534,836 are aged 58 years and above alongside others, Health workers, 160,933, Teachers 143,650, while Security Officers are 77,381.
