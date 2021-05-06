× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Children's Health
Men's Health
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo HEALTH
Home / Health & Science

1,086 admitted as 705 more test positive for Covid-19

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy PATRICK VIDIJA | Thu,May 06 2021 16:31:19 EAT
By PATRICK VIDIJA | Thu,May 06 2021 16:31:19 EAT

 Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a briefing on COVID-19 [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has today reported 162,098 cases of Coronavirus after 705 more people tested positive.

The new cases are from a sample size of 8,853 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry in a statement said the new cases translate to a positivity rate of 8.0 per cent.

Of the new cases, 687 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners with 404 being males and 301 females.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years old.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in the statement said cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,701,385.

Kagwe said 711 patients have recovered from the disease pushing the total number of recoveries to 110,480.

Of the recoveries, 412 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 299 are from various facilities across the country.

ALSO READ

 Medics plead to have ARVs at port released

 Over 900,000 vaccinated against Covid-19

 Indian Covid-19 variant detected in Kisumu

 Hospitals face gloves shortage

 Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload now at 160,904

Kagwe said so far 80,186 people have recovered from Home Based Care and Isolation while 30,294 are from various Health facilities.

Sadly, 25 more patients have succumbed to the disease pushing fatalities to 2,850 since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website
Take a survey

Kagwe said one death occurred in the last 24 hours while 14 on diverse dates within the last one month and 10 are late death reports from facility record audits.

"A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities while 6,381 are on Home Based Isolation and Care," he said.

Kagwe said 131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit-ICU of whom 28 are on ventilatory support, 83 on supplemental oxygen and 20 are on observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units-HDU.

Kagwe said as of today, 906,746 persons have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease across the country.

Of these, 278,642 are aged above 58 years, 159,982 are health care workers, 141571 are teachers and 76,578 are security officers.

Some 249,973 persons under the others category have been vaccinated.

 

Related Topics
Kenya ealth CS Mutahi Kagwe Home Based Care and Isolation Intensive Care Unit Covid-19 Astrazeneca

Share this story
I eagerly await my baby's first steps
Spina Bifida, and though rare in the general population, it is the most common neural tube defect in the world

LATEST STORIES

Medics plead to have ARVs at port released
Medics plead to have ARVs at port released

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Medics plead to have ARVs at port released

By MERCY KAHENDA | 18h ago

 Medics plead to have ARVs at port released
New team: The men and women to clean up KEMSA mess

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

 New team: The men and women to clean up KEMSA mess
Over 900,000 vaccinated against Covid-19

By PATRICK VIDIJA | 1d ago

 Over 900,000 vaccinated against Covid-19
Don't pass the salt: WHO issues benchmarks for sodium content in food

By REUTERS | 1d ago

 Don't pass the salt: WHO issues benchmarks for sodium content in food

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC