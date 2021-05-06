1,086 admitted as 705 more test positive for Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a briefing on COVID-19 [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya has today reported 162,098 cases of Coronavirus after 705 more people tested positive.

The new cases are from a sample size of 8,853 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry in a statement said the new cases translate to a positivity rate of 8.0 per cent.

Of the new cases, 687 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners with 404 being males and 301 females.

Covid 19 Time Series

The youngest is a one-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years old.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in the statement said cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 1,701,385.

Kagwe said 711 patients have recovered from the disease pushing the total number of recoveries to 110,480.

Of the recoveries, 412 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 299 are from various facilities across the country.

Kagwe said so far 80,186 people have recovered from Home Based Care and Isolation while 30,294 are from various Health facilities.

Sadly, 25 more patients have succumbed to the disease pushing fatalities to 2,850 since the first case was reported in March 2020.



Kagwe said one death occurred in the last 24 hours while 14 on diverse dates within the last one month and 10 are late death reports from facility record audits.

"A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities while 6,381 are on Home Based Isolation and Care," he said.

Kagwe said 131 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit-ICU of whom 28 are on ventilatory support, 83 on supplemental oxygen and 20 are on observation.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units-HDU.

Kagwe said as of today, 906,746 persons have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease across the country.

Of these, 278,642 are aged above 58 years, 159,982 are health care workers, 141571 are teachers and 76,578 are security officers.

Some 249,973 persons under the others category have been vaccinated.