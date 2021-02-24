Covid-19: Two dead as 280 test positive

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Two people have died while 280 others have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,919 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now at 104,780 out of 1,278,200 tests done since the pandemic struck last year.

CS Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to the newsroom, also noted that the national death toll stood at 1,839.

Covid 19 Time Series

“From the cases, 221 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners. 173 are males and 107 are females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 89,” Kagwe said.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 185, Nakuru 19, Kiambu 19, Kericho 12, Mombasa 6, Kajiado 6, Murang'a 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Machakos 5, Meru 4, Embu 3, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nyandarua 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

The 185 cases in Nairobi are distributes as follows; Lang'ata (45), Westlands (34), Dagoretti North (21), Kamukunji (11), Kasarani (10) Embakasi East and Kibra (9) cases each, Starehe (8), Embakasi Central and Ruaraka (7) cases each, Roysambu and Makadara (5) cases each, Dagoretti South (4), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Mathare (3) cases each, Embakasi North (1).

CS Kagwe said that 713 patients have recovered from the disease, 676 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 37 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now are 86,378.

As of today, a total of 344 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,495 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are on observation.

“Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” the Ministry said.