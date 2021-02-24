x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19: Two dead as 280 test positive

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | February 24th 2021 at 04:45:47 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Two people have died while 280 others have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,919 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now at 104,780 out of 1,278,200 tests done since the pandemic struck last year.

CS Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to the newsroom, also noted that the national death toll stood at 1,839.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“From the cases, 221 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners. 173 are males and 107 are females. The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 89,” Kagwe said.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 185, Nakuru 19, Kiambu 19, Kericho 12, Mombasa 6, Kajiado 6, Murang'a 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Machakos 5, Meru 4, Embu 3, Bungoma 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Kirinyaga 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Makueni 1, Nyandarua 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

The 185 cases in Nairobi are distributes as follows; Lang'ata (45), Westlands (34), Dagoretti North (21), Kamukunji (11), Kasarani (10) Embakasi East and Kibra (9) cases each, Starehe (8), Embakasi Central and Ruaraka (7) cases each, Roysambu and Makadara (5) cases each, Dagoretti South (4), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Mathare (3) cases each, Embakasi North (1).

CS Kagwe said that 713 patients have recovered from the disease, 676 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 37 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now are 86,378.

As of today, a total of 344 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,495 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are on observation.

“Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” the Ministry said.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Ministry of Health Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Next Article
FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

WHO to compensate for serious jab side effects
Health & Science - By Xinhua

My baby was born addicted to heroin
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Health & Science - By Reuters

Kenya records first case of rare mad cow disease in human
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Kenya to consider sale of vaccine by private sector
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Why Kenya is worst African country to be a nurse
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Covid-19: 10 dead as 194 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

My wife’s genes are killing our children
Health & Science - By Lydiah Nyawira

Latest Stories

FDA staff: Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe
Health & Science - By Reuters

Tanzania changes tune, issues covid-19 rules
Health & Science - By Jennifer Anyango

WHO to compensate for serious jab side effects
Health & Science - By Xinhua

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Health & Science - By Reuters

Covid-19: 10 dead as 194 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

 Side-effect free new way to treat strokes
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Kenya records first case of rare mad cow disease in human
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

My baby was born addicted to heroin
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

The unlikely link between UTIs and preterm births
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in