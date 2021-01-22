x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
139 test Covid-19 positive as cases near 100,000

Health & Science - By Betty Njeru | January 22nd 2021 at 06:26:26 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at Raddison Blu Hotel, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Some 139 people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The Ministry has reported that the number rose from a sample size of 5,487 tested in the last 24 hours,

Kenya’s confirmed cases now stand at 99, 769, while cumulative tests since the onset of Covid-19 in the country stands at 1,148,030.

Of the new cases, one hundred and nineteen are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. Ninety are males while 49 are females.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The country has also recorded 137 recoveries today.

“110 are from various facilities and 27 from the home-based care programme,” the CS said in a statement.

The country’s total recoveries are now 82, 866.

One patient succumbed to the disease on Friday, pushing fatalities to 1,740.

Cases per county distribution is as follows;

The CS added: “577 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,553 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.”

Another fifteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen. Ten in the general wards and five patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

