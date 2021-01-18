Covid-19: Three dead as country records 65 new cases

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 65 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, shooting the national tally of positive cases to 99,227. The numbers come from a sample size of 2,681 bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,128,360.

Of the cases, 49 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.



A statement from the Ministry of Health (MOH) shows that 39 of the people who have tested positive are male while 26 are female. The youngest among them is a 12-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.



The new cases come from Nairobi 53, Kajiado 3, Mombasa 2, Kitui 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Machakos 1, Kakamega 1 and Murang’a 1.



Fortunately, 77 patients have recovered from the disease, 60 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 17 have been discharged from various hospitals. This increases the cumulative recoveries to 82,427.



Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,734.

There are also 697 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 1,680 on Home Based Isolation and Care.



“28 patients are in the intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilator support and 12 on supplementary oxygen,” read a statement from MOH.