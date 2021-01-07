Covid-19: Kenya records 335 new infections, eight deaths

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 335 new Covid-19 infections in the country from a sample size of 5,424 tested in the last 24 hours.

This pushes the number of confirmed positive cases to 97,733 and the cumulative tests now stand at 1,075,673.

The new cases are from; Nairobi 102, Meru 46, Makueni 40, Nyeri 19, Kajiado 14, Embu 13, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 9, Migori 9, Nyandarua 9, Busia 9, Samburu 8, Kirinyaga 6, Machakos 5, Kitui 4, Turkana 4, Laikipia. Uasin Gishu & Siaya 3 cases each, Kilifi 2, Marsabit, Narok, Murang’a & Taita Taveta 1 case each.

On a positive note, 340 patients have recovered from the disease, 261 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The total recoveries now stand at 80,306.

Covid 19 Time Series

Sadly, eight patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,702.

Currently, there are 536 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,498 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

29 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and nine on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

10 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.