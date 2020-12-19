x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CS: 24m doses of Covid-19 vaccines on the way

Health & Science - By Boniface Gikandi | December 19th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The first batch of 24 million Covid-19 vaccines will benefit health workers, the police, teachers, persons aged above 50, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the government has ordered for OxFord/Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is expected in the country in the first quarter of 2021.

"No vaccine will be sold to the 49 millions Kenyans. I urge you not to ignore safety protocols because the vaccine will be given in phases," said Kagwe at Kenol market during the official opening of Santa More Specialised Surgical Hospital.

The CS said priority will be given to health workers from both public and private institutions and they will be the first to be vaccinated.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

He said the government had chosen the firm behind the OxFord/Astra Zeneca vaccine because experts had shared information regarding the jab publicly and it has been prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, Passenger Service Vehicles (PSV) found flouting Covid-19 protocols during the festive seasons will be detained.

Kagwe said the government will impose tough measures to prevent a spike in the spread of the disease during the festive season.

“We cannot allow a few individuals to play with the lives of Kenyans, tough action must be taken against them,” he said.

He said government officials are aware that many of the PSVs have flouted the regulations with routine overloading of passengers.

“Interior and Transport CSs Fred Matiang’i and James Macharia are aware of the tricks being used by the PSVs,” Kagwe said.

He appealed to striking health workers to adhere to the court order and resume duty, and support the fight against Covid-19.

“I urge you to return to work as soon as possible as the courts ordered and as the government and unions engage in dialogue,” the CS said.

He warned that health workers who do not report back to work risk losing their jobs.

In his daily Covid-19 update, Kagwe (above) announced 356 positive cases from 5,768 samples tested in 24 hours.

“Another 852 patients are in hospitals and 49 placed in ICUs, as 11 succumbed,” he said.

Thirty-seven patients are under supplementary oxygen in various hospitals.

Related Topics
Covid-19 vaccines Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Latest Stories

Team to help track medical project lost county billions
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Second Covid-19 vaccine to be tried in Kenya
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Covid-19: Kenya records 356 new cases, 11 deaths
Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan

Covid-19: 4 succumb to virus as 552 test positive
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Covid-19: 10 dead as Kenya records 394 new cases
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Medic is first Kenyan to get virus jab in US
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

Patients at risk as nurses, doctors rivalry plays out
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Firm admits Kemsa tendering was flawed
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in