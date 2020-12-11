x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Youth believe God will protect them from Covid-19

Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno | December 11th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Belief in God is one of the reasons seven in 10 youths do not think they are at risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 virus; a new report has documented.

A report by Amref Health Africa has also listed lack of travel history, youthfulness, hot weather and the claim that the virus is not in Kenya as the reasons behind youth branding themselves as immune to the virus.

The report titled Lived experiences of youth during the Covid-19 pandemic: implications for policy and programme considerations in Kenya states that 74 per cent of individuals aged 18-35 believe their risk is low of getting the virus.

“Only 26 per cent of the youth (one in every four) perceived being at high risk of getting infected with Covid-19,” reads the report.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the 74 per cent, 43.3 per cent believe they are safe because they have not travelled, 9.5 per cent say they are young while 6.7 per cent have their trust in the hot weather. Less than 2.5 per cent of the youth respectively pegged their safety against Covid-19 to the claim that the virus is not in Kenya and that they are not white.

These findings were collected during an online survey conducted between April 30 and May 5 across all the 47 counties involving 2,153 youth.

“This was in April and we do not know if (this) has changed but you know from the laxity (in adhering to the containment measures) we see it could still be the case,” said Evalin Karijo, Project Director, Youth in Action (YAct) who presented the findings.

Karijo said globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionally affected young people, many of whom are already grappling with unemployment, student debt and political instability, among other challenges.

“This situation is similar in the Kenyan context, where the social, economic and health challenges faced by youth have been thrust into the limelight following an increase in the prevalence of sexual violence, teen pregnancy and crime for example,” she said.

According to the report, if this age group was to self isolate in case they got infected, only four in 10 would have space (to self-isolate).

Reasons making it difficult to self isolate are and not limited to the fact that some live in a single room and cannot afford to lose income by getting larger quarters; some families share toilets and beds, and others simply have no place to self isolate.

‘‘Due to Covid-19, young people are faced with unimaginable threats related to education, employment, access to healthcare and disposable income.

Governments need to apply effective mechanisms and recovery measures to build resilience and expand social protection to avert further negative impact,” said Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO, Amref Health Africa.

Related Topics
Amref Health Africa Covid-19 Belief in God
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Next Article
Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place

Top Stories

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Finally, health kits to be sold after Kagwe gives approval
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

What having more than 10 sexual partners means
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

I went round village begging to save my Mogusu from Covid
Health & Science - By Erick Abuga and Mercy Adhiambo

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

Youth believe God will protect them from Covid-19
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Latest Stories

Delegates assess impact of Covid-19 on Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science - By Fredrick Obura

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Herbalists urged to find Covid cure
Health & Science - By Simon Oyeng'

Girl dies, hospital closed as medics' strike enters day 3
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Finally, health kits to be sold after Kagwe gives approval
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in