Crisis: Referral hospital in Rift hit by blood shortage

An acute shortage of blood has hit a referral hospital in the Rift Valley.

The shortage, according to a health official at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, is getting into the second month.

The official, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said some patients in need of blood transfusion had died at the facility.

He said the hospital had been unable to get blood supply from the Rift Valley Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS).

According to the source, 20 to 30 patients require blood transfusion per day at the hospital that serves Nakuru and neighbouring Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, Bomet, Narok and Kericho counties.

According to the health employee, surgeries are not being conducted because of the shortage that medics fear may paralyse the facility if quick action is not undertaken.

The maternity wing is also among the affected departments and mothers with excessive bleeding suffer.

However, the hospital in charge Joseph Mburu denied that some patients seeking blood transfusion had died.

Not enough

“There is no time we can say there is enough blood supply in the country,” said Mburu.

KNBTS South Rift Regional Director Irene Orgut said 80 per cent of blood was donated by school going children, and it had been a challenge refilling the banks since closure of school.

“We are appealing to the general public to come out and donate blood. There is acute shortage of blood that may paralyse services in hospitals,” said Orgut.