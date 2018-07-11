Banned abortion drug still in use - doctor Previous Story
10 people storm hospital, grab patient from bed

By Munene Kamau | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3
[Courtesy]

Ten people dressed in purple overalls stormed a hospital and seized a patient on Monday night.

The group forced its way into a ward at Kerugoya Level Five hospital at 8.30pm and grabbed Michael Kiarie, 42.

Mr Kiarie had been taken to the facility at 7pm with multiple fractures and head injuries. He was among victims of an accident at Sagana that killed three people on Sunday evening. 

It was not immediately clear why or where the patient was taken.

Hospital Superintendent Sebastian Mburu told The Standard that Kiarie, who hails from Kariti ward in Kirinyaga West sub-county, was critical when he was admitted.

"Ndiye huyu mtu wetu, (here he is)," a nurse who had attended to him quoted a man who appeared to be the ring leader as saying.

A doctor who was reviewing the patient's injuries shoved away, said the nurse who sought anonymity.

The nurse said the gang drove away in a convoy of vehicles after "verbally and physically abusing us".

She said the matter was immediately reported to the hospital administration. Following the incidence the hospital posted guards in all the wards.

County Police Commander Leah Kithei yesterday said she was not aware of such an incident.

“I do not have such a report, and until it is made I cannot comment about it. But I'm also asking you to be consulting with the respective OCPDs whenever you must seek clarifications or comments from now on," she said.

