Government to wait longer to deploy Cuban doctors

A court has blocked the Government from deploying Cuban doctors until June 19.

Employment and Labour Relation Court judge Onesmus Makau yesterday said the Government would not lose anything if it waited for two weeks for him to determine whether the case filed by a Kenyan doctor had merit.

“Status quo should remain until determination of the case on June 19, 2018,” he said.

The Cuban doctors were to arrive in two teams. The first team arrived on Tuesday night and the second is expected tonight. Induction for the doctors was set to take place at the end of next week, before they are deployed.

The team already in the country has reportedly been issued with temporary licences.

The 100 medical specialists include nine critical care physicians, three cardiologists, five orthopaedic surgeons, three plastic reconstructive surgeons, five nephrologists, thee urologists, one neurosurgeon, two endocrinologists and 53 family physicians. They are expected to address the leading causes of illness, disability and death.

The Government said the criteria used in choosing the 100 specialists was based on critical service gaps, improvement of access and equity and optimisation of Government programmes such as the Managed Equipment Services.

Kenya has 2,204 active medical specialists from the 2,711 registered by the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board against a population of more than 40 million Kenyans.