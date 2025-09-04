×
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now

Many Kenyans aspire to receive treatment at top hospitals, which is completely understandable. However, this demand has strained our healthcare financing system.
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao 2025-09-04 16:09:44
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now

'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night

Stargazers will have a chance to see a "Blood Moon" on Sunday night during a total lunar eclipse visible across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa.
Health & Science
By AFP 2025-09-04 09:33:12
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night

Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot

A probe into a suspected Sh24 billion Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud has reopened old wounds at the Ministry of Health, that has long been branded a hotbed of corruption.

Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-03 20:48:00
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga
2025-09-03 13:03:10
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala
2025-09-03 11:05:44
Nutrition & Wellness

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol, study
By Noel Nabiswa 2025-07-06 11:55:00
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol, study
Malnutrition, obesity persist among African children
By Maryann Muganda 2025-07-06 11:30:00
Malnutrition, obesity persist among African children
Beyond the smile: Lucy Kahoro's 15-year journey with Type 2 diabetes
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-06-16 09:14:37
Premium
Beyond the smile: Lucy Kahoro's 15-year journey with Type 2 diabetes
25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of Covid-19
By AP
 Jul. 17, 2022
25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of Covid-19
Reproductive Health

Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease

By Ayoki Onyango 2025-08-24 12:40:24
Oestrogen drop leaves postmenopausal women vulnerable to bone disease
Premium
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
How bio-degradable pads from farm waste fuel eco-friendly sanitary revolution
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-08-18 09:00:00
Premium
Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school
By Juliet Omelo 2025-08-15 12:00:00
'EmpowerED for Life': Campaign to sensitise on erectile dysfunction launched
'EmpowerED for Life': Campaign to sensitise on erectile dysfunction launched
By Patrick Vidija 2025-08-05 05:02:00
Premium
Nyakach: Kisumu village grappling with teenage pregnancy
Nyakach: Kisumu village grappling with teenage pregnancy
By Rodgers Otiso And Clinton Ambujo 2025-07-07 06:00:00
Help children understand periods

Help children understand periods

Traditionally, the topic of menstruation was considered off-limits for men. But that is changing, one conversation at a time.
By Jayne Rose Gacheri 2025-07-06 07:40:00
State urged to involve youth in sexual and reproductive health decisions
State urged to involve youth in sexual and reproductive health decisions
By Chebet Birir 2025-05-23 12:33:06
Shock of 800,000 abortions, married women biggest 'culprits'
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-05-02 14:00:00
Premium
Revealed: How married women compete with sex workers for condoms
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-04-28 15:46:28
Children's Health

Videos

Health Watch: Why Kenya is experiencing an increase in Bipolar disorder
By Health Desk 2yrs ago

Health Watch: Why Kenya is experiencing an increase in Bipolar disorder

Health Watch: The progress of achieving best sanitation practices in Homa Bay county
By Health Desk 3yrs ago

Health Watch: The progress of achieving best sanitation practices in Homa Bay county

Find out what it takes to see premature babies attain full and healthy growth | Health Watch
By Health Desk 3yrs ago

Find out what it takes to see premature babies attain full and healthy growth | Health Watch

HEALTH WATCH: Why Diabetic patients die of Covid-19
By Health Desk 3yrs ago

HEALTH WATCH: Why Diabetic patients die of Covid-19

HEALTH WATCH: A look at proposed reforms on financing of dialysis which have created a stormy debate
By Health Desk 3yrs ago

HEALTH WATCH: A look at proposed reforms on financing of dialysis which have created a stormy debate

Podcasts

Skin Eczema: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Skin Eczema: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Podcast | 2024-02-19 13:55:00
Hernia in Children: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Hernia in Children: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Podcast | 2024-02-07 11:37:00
Colic in Children; the A-Z of Disease Podcast
Colic in Children; the A-Z of Disease Podcast
Podcast | 2024-01-25 15:29:00
The Effects of Screen time on Speech Delay in Children: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
The Effects of Screen time on Speech Delay in Children: The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Podcast | 2023-05-02 09:59:00
Acute Kidney Injury in Newborn Babies; The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Acute Kidney Injury in Newborn Babies; The A-Z of Disease Podcast
Podcast | 2023-04-17 11:26:00
Cervical Cancer; A Gynaecological Oncologist's perspective
Cervical Cancer; A Gynaecological Oncologist's perspective
Podcast | 2022-11-14 17:29:00
Men's Health

Health Insider

Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot

From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
A probe into a suspected Sh24 billion Social Health Authority (SHA) fraud has reopened old wounds at the Ministry of Health, that has long been branded a hotbed of corruption.
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-04 08:20:00
Premium
How biotech is transforming farming
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-01 09:00:00
Premium
Sh24 billion feared lost after SHA system collapses
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-08-29 08:30:00
Pressure mounts on Duale to take responsibility over SHA fraud
Premium
Pressure mounts on Duale to take responsibility over SHA fraud
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-08-27 08:00:00
SHA promised quality medical care, but it bleeds taxpayers' funds
Premium
SHA promised quality medical care, but it bleeds taxpayers' funds
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-08-26 06:00:00
Revealed: How ghost hospitals are paid billions as real ones denied cash
Premium
Revealed: How ghost hospitals are paid billions as real ones denied cash
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-08-25 08:30:00
Mental Health

Rights advocates warn of increasing mental health issues among adolescents

Rights advocates warn of increasing mental health issues among adolescents

Mental Health
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2025-03-24 11:25:31
Elections: Politicians get so stressed, even suicidal

Premium
Elections: Politicians get so stressed, even suicidal

Mental Health
By Mercy Kahenda
 Jun. 14, 2022
Premium
How biotech is transforming farming
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-01 09:00:00
How biotech is transforming farming
Premium
Sh24 billion feared lost after SHA system collapses
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-08-29 08:30:00
Sh24 billion feared lost after SHA system collapses
