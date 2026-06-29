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Vihiga’s maternal health investments saving lives.[Courtesy]

When Gladys Kavaya delivered her third child, a bouncing baby girl, at the new Mother and Child Health Unit in Mbale early this year, the experience was worlds apart from her first pregnancy eight years earlier.

In 2017, Kavaya recalls enduring a difficult journey to access maternity services, travelling long distances while heavily pregnant and spending hours seeking care at an overstretched facility.

“When I was expecting my first child in 2017, getting maternity services was not easy. The hospital was far, transport was a challenge and the maternity ward was always crowded. I remember worrying about what would happen if labour started at night,” she recalls.

But when she gave birth to her third child at the newly established maternal health facility in Mbale, she encountered a different reality.

“This time, everything was different. The facility is closer, the nurses were attentive, and there was enough space for mothers,” she notes.

The mother from Chango Village says that, at the new facility, she felt safe throughout her delivery and her baby received immediate care.

“Women should not have to struggle to access healthcare when bringing life into the world. The new maternity services have made a huge difference for mothers like me,” she said.

Kavaya’s story reflects a wider transformation taking place across Vihiga County, where investments in maternal and child healthcare are beginning to yield tangible results.

For many rural families, the reduction in distance to health facilities has translated into lower transport costs and faster access to emergency obstetric care, particularly during labour.

Regina Khasaya, a mother of four from Hamisi, narrates how her first pregnancy forced her to attend clinics and give birth in Mbale at VTRH.

Before the expansion of maternal and child health services at Hamisi Sub-County Hospital, expectant mothers from surrounding areas often had to travel about 11 kilometres or more to access specialised maternity services in Mbale.

Today, the establishment and upgrading of facilities across the county have reduced travel distances and improved access to antenatal, delivery and postnatal care.

“Previously, we had to budget for transport every time I went for a clinic visit. Now I can walk or take a short motorcycle ride to the facility,” said Khasaya.

Globally, more than 700 women die every day from preventable pregnancy and childbirth-related complications, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Most of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where access to quality maternal healthcare remains a challenge.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, maternal mortality remains among the country’s leading causes of death among women of reproductive age.

In Kenya, maternal mortality remains a significant public health concern, with estimates showing between 355 and 375 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births. Health experts agree that increasing access to skilled birth attendants and quality healthcare facilities is among the most effective ways of reducing these deaths.

Vihiga County was ranked third among Kenya’s 47 counties with the lowest risk of maternal mortality within healthcare facilities in 2025.

Currently, Vihiga records 75 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births.

In Vihiga, county officials say bringing healthcare services closer to residents has become a key strategy in addressing maternal and newborn health challenges.

According to the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) 2023–2027 mid-term review, the county has significantly improved access to healthcare services.

This has been achieved by reducing the average distance to the nearest health facility from three kilometres in 2022 to 2.3 kilometres in 2025, bringing essential services closer to residents and expectant mothers.

According to the World Health Organisation, geographical access to healthcare is commonly measured by the proportion of the population living within five kilometres or about one hour’s travel from a health facility.

The county’s expansion of health infrastructure has led to more women seeking skilled maternity care and delivering in health facilities.

Some of the facilities capable of offering maternal healthcare are Sabatia, Hamisi, and Emuhaya sub-county hospitals.

Generally, the number of public health facilities increased from 54 in 2017 to 78 in 2025, with the operationalisation of new facilities, namely, Kisatiru, Epang’a, Givigoi, and Evojo.

Other renovations capable of undertaking maternal services are Kapchemwani, Musitinyi, Jepkoyai, Egago, Givudimbuli, Enzaro, Emusire, Mulele, Ekamanji, and Muhanda health facilities.

“Reducing the distance mothers travel to access healthcare has had a direct impact on maternal health outcomes because women are now able to seek antenatal services early and deliver under the care of skilled professionals,” notes Vihiga governor Wilber Ottichilo.

The proportion of births attended by skilled health workers increased from 72 per cent to 80 per cent during the review period.

Attendance at antenatal clinics also improved as more mothers gained access to services closer to their homes.