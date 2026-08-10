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Inside Ruto's four years of delayed, unfulfilled grand promises

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 10, 2026
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  • President William Ruto promised to immediately reduce the price of a 6kg cooking gas cylinder to just Sh500. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

When President William Ruto campaigned for Kenya’s top job in 2022, he positioned himself as the saviour of the "hustler nation", the market women, boda boda riders, and millions of young job-seekers crushed by the high cost of living.

He promised to immediately lower maize flour prices, slash fuel taxes, and reduce a 6kg cooking gas cylinder  to just Sh500.

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