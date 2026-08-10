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Standard Gauge Railway is proof of what bold infrastructure can deliver

By Adhere Cavince | Aug. 10, 2026
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SGR  at Syokimau . [File, Standard]

As of 31 July 2026, Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has operated safely for 3,349 consecutive days. That is not a marketing slogan. It is nearly a decade of uninterrupted, reliable service between Mombasa and Nairobi. The SGR has transformed travel between Kenya’s two major cities into a dignified, comfortable, and efficient experience. Gone are the days when the journey was a gamble with unpredictable road travel.

Today, thousands of Kenyans can traverse the country for business, leisure, or family in hours. The extension of services to Suswa, has opened up new tourism frontiers and weekend leisure options, showcasing the SGR’s role in integrating our tourism circuit. By operating three pairs of passenger trains daily—with additional services during peak seasons—Afristar ensures that the railway is not just a marvel of engineering but a public service responding to the heartbeat of the nation.

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Kenya SGR Anniversary Standard Gauge Railway SGR Expansion To Malaba Efficient Transport
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