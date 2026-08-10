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How bad politics holds back Kenya's first world ambitions

By Bernard Namunane | Aug. 10, 2026
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Kenya has long possessed the ingredients needed to become one of Africa's leading economic powers. Its strategic position along the Indian Ocean makes it the gateway to East and Central Africa through the Port of Mombasa, serving several landlocked neighbours. Nairobi has evolved into a regional financial centre, a technology hub and host to major international organisations. Combined with an entrepreneurial population, abundant renewable energy and rich agricultural resources, these advantages provide a strong foundation for sustained economic transformation.

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