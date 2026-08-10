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UDA, ODM talks that could shape the 2027 elections

By Juliet Omelo | Aug. 10, 2026
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Siaya Senetor and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga with Kisumu woman rep Ruth Odinga. [ Standard]

The political marriage between President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) moves into a potentially decisive phase this week when leaders of the two parties retreat to Naivasha for three days of talks expected to test the durability of their broad-based government arrangement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Coming exactly a year before Kenyans return to the ballot, the retreat is likely to be more than an exercise in reaffirming political cooperation. It offers the two parties an opportunity to begin confronting the difficult questions that could determine whether their working relationship in government can be transformed into a viable electoral alliance.

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Related Topics

UDA ODM Alliance 2027 General Election Naivasha Political Retreat Ruto ODM Talks
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