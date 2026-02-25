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Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs

By Mercy Kahenda | Mar. 16, 2026
 Social Health Authority building in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Despite heated debate over alleged irregularities in the hiring process at the Social Health Authority (SHA), two communities continue to dominate jobs at the agency, raising concerns over compliance with constitutional requirements on diversity.

In the ongoing recruitment of claims management officers, the two communities account for more than 50 per cent of the shortlisted candidates.

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