Blood on volatile border: Grief, rage and residents' fragile search for peace

Dorcas Wanza walked over to the two governors, her face downcast and eyes heavy with grief. The widowed mother of three could barely stand, and had to lean on a neighbour for support, grief and pain tearing her from inside.
Governor Julius Malombe, who had called for a peace dialogue at Nguni market along the troubled Mwingi – Garissa road and was hosting his Garissa counterpart Nathif Jama, called the crowd to attention.
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