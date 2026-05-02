Blood on volatile border: Grief, rage and residents' fragile search for peace

Dorcas Wanza (2nd left) mother to 14 year old James Mutemi who was killed by suspected camel herders. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

Dorcas Wanza walked over to the two governors, her face downcast and eyes heavy with grief. The widowed mother of three could barely stand, and had to lean on a neighbour for support, grief and pain tearing her from inside.

Governor Julius Malombe, who had called for a peace dialogue at Nguni market along the troubled Mwingi – Garissa road and was hosting his Garissa counterpart Nathif Jama, called the crowd to attention.