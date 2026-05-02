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Shame of turning national holiday into campaign rally

By Benard Lusigi and Josphat Thiong’o | May. 2, 2026
President William Ruto and COTU boss Francis Atwoli during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County. [PCS]

The 61st Labour Day celebrations preceded over by President William Ruto was characterised by political mobilisation as COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli dropped the push for workers welfare and turned the fete into a political rally in support of Ruto’s 2027 re-election.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also joined the fray, calling on the region to shore up its numbers in the voter registration and ensure a “tu-tam” victory for President Ruto.

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Related Topics

2026 Labour Day Labour Day Celebrations 2027 Elections 2027 General Election
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