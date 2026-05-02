Businesswoman Mary Wambui wants Google to bury fraud stories

Businesswoman Mary Wambui has sued technology giant Google in a landmark case over the right to be forgotten.
Wambui, in her case, filed before the High Court, admits that she had been charged in 2021 with an alleged Sh2.2 billion criminal case, which was subsequently withdrawn in January 2023.
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