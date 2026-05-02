Leaders out of touch as workers demand better terms, fair taxes

They wore expensive clothes, rode in high-end fuel guzzlers, had sumptuous luncheon as millions were splashed on Friday to mount this year’s Labour Day in Chavakali, Vihiga County.
President William Ruto and Cotu Secretary General led the country in marking the workers' day in contrasting versions. At home, majority of workers watched in disappointment, weighed down by the high cost of living that has pushed millions to the edge.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…