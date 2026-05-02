Gachagua accuses Ruto of allowing importation of dangerous fuel

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of sanctioning the importation of substandard and potentially dangerous fuel into the country, warning of dire consequences for motorists and the economy.
Gachagua claimed that excessive sulphur content in imported fuel could have devastating mechanical effects, warning of “national crisis” in the near future.
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