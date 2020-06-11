NMS regrets incident where mother delivered outside Pumwani Hospital

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has apologised over the incident where a mother delivered outside the gates of Pumwani Hospital in Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, the Director of Health Services, NMS Josephine Kibaru Mbae said NMS regrets the incident which happened on September 13, two days after nurses went on a go-slow over salaries.

The issue has since been resolved after health workers agreed on a return-to-work formula.

Even then, Mbae revealed that essential services were being offered at the facility but the security guard denied the patient access.

“The security guard denied the patient access to the premises in a very unfortunate incident, before a nurse from the maternity ward was notified of the occurrence and rushed to the scene to assist in the delivery and admission to the maternity ward,” she said.

Mbau lauded the nurses who quickly came in to help the patient, saying both the mother and baby are well and were discharged from the facility on September 18.

She further added that NMS had committed to train front office staff in all its facilities and “the security team has been changed and a customer care desk set up” to assist with patient-related issues.

“Going forward officers from the National Police Service will augment the provision of security at the Pumwani Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy Hospital and Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti to prevent disruption of services,” she stated.