Building a fulfilling social life on a budget

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 2 weeks ago  | 2 Min read
Building a fulfilling social life on a budget
 Building a fulfilling social life on a budget (Photo: iStock)

Reflect on your experiences after each outing and ask yourself if you felt recharged or drained afterwards, if your relationships were strengthened and if you will still be enthusiastic about the activity in three months.

“Patterns will reveal which activities provide lasting joy and which offer only short-lived dopamine hits,” says Margaret.

Collect three to five go-to fun ideas so you always have something fresh to suggest. Next, turn these top activities into clear, measurable priorities by allocating time, frequency and cost.

Commit to a fun fund

Create a fun fund for your planned events to avoid just reacting to invitations. You can also use a portion of it to cover unplanned invitations. Set aside a certain amount each month and put it in an envelope or digital money system. Make it exciting by framing it positively as a way to indulge your interests.

“You could create a rule that once the money is gone, it’s gone. No guilt, no overspending,” she suggests.

Give yourself permission to miss out on events and focus on what you have planned if others exceed your budget. Say something like, “I’m passing this time, but let’s plan something together soon.” Alternatively, you could say, “I can’t make it to that, but how about coffee, a picnic or a walk next week?”

You can turn solo passions into social experiences by inviting friends to join you in a low-cost version of your hobby, such as painting in the park. Join community or Facebook groups related to your passion and volunteer with others who share your interests to build a sense of community and purpose.

Opt for fulfilling activities

To feel socially fulfilled without constantly spending, choose quality over quantity and experience over expense. For instance, spend meaningful time with two friends, have a picnic or go for morning coffee walks.

When planning an enriching social event, Margaret recommends choosing low-cost venues such as your home, a park, or a rooftop. Pick a theme to make it special, such as a game night, movie night, potluck, craft night or book night. Plan one or two activities around the theme and take photos to make it memorable.

“Social wealth comes from relationships, not money,” she says.

Review your experiences

Evaluate your social spending over the past three months to identify any low-value habits to cut by noting down every social expense. Ask yourself what’s still bringing you joy and where you are overspending for low value, to help you reassess your social priorities and adjust your spending.

“Ask yourself what new, affordable experiences you can try. Adjust the budget before lifestyle creep sets in,” she advises.

