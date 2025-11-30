Beyond exposure: Model Lovejoy Achieng's fight for fair pay, recognition on runway

At just 23, Lovejoy Achieng’ Odongo has carved out a space for herself in Kenya’s modelling scene, rising with the determination of a young woman intent on defying every obstacle placed before her.

Her journey began in July 2022 when she stepped into pageantry, an experience she expected would be the gateway to her dreams. Instead, it left her disillusioned.

“I started with pageantry, which I did once and swore never to do again because of the many frustrations,” she said.

That moment of disappointment would become a turning point. By January 2023, she had shifted her focus to fashion and commercial modelling, a transition that changed everything for her.

Soon after, she landed her first major assignment: an advertisement with Airtel Kenya.

“After I got my first ad with Airtel, it paved a path to more opportunities, and so far it’s been a good journey,” she explained, reflecting on how one opportunity transformed her path.

But modelling isn’t the only world Lovejoy inhabits. She is also a university student pursuing a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising, juggling two demanding pursuits that require discipline, late nights, and a deep sense of purpose.

Balancing lectures with photoshoots is no easy task, but she has learnt to make both dreams work side by side.

“Juggling is not that easy, but I thank God most of the times I get shoots on days that I don’t have classes or weekends. I try to manage and use my time constructively,” she said.

Lovejoy’s rise has not been without frustrations. Like many models navigating Kenya’s fashion and commercial landscape, she has faced low pay, exploitative offers, and clients who undervalue talent.

She has encountered the all-too-common “no budget” excuse and the pressure to work for “exposure,” even though exposure cannot pay bills.

“Most agencies, brands, and even photographers always offer a very low rate, claiming they don’t have a budget. Some try to pay with ‘exposure,’ hence making it difficult for us models to sustain our careers,” she said.

Body expectations remain another hurdle. Despite the industry becoming more inclusive, high fashion still clings to rigid beauty standards.

“Unrealistic body expectations, especially in high fashion, where most agencies and clients always want a specific body size. I mean currently, the industry is opening up, but it’s still a challenge,” she noted.

Quiet seasons also take a toll, reminding her that modelling cannot always be relied upon as a sole source of income. At times, unprofessional behaviour from clients has added to the frustration.

“Unprofessionalism becomes a problem when a client asks for inappropriate requests or expects you to give a high-class performance for a mediocre event,” she asserted.

Still, Lovejoy stands firm in her ambition. She is not signed to any agency, yet she dreams beyond borders, of major international runways and glossy pages of magazines such as Vogue.

Supermodels like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai inspire her, shaping her vision of the career she hopes to build locally and abroad. Strengthening her personal brand remains one of her biggest goals.

Her advice to those hoping to enter the industry is grounded in the lessons she has learned firsthand.

She encourages aspiring models to start by knowing what they want and presenting themselves professionally.

“Firstly, know what type of modeling you want to do. ⁠ Secondly, build a strong and clean portfolio, which should include natural light photos, minimal makeup, a mix of headshots and full-body shots, and poses that show your versatility,” she said.

As a Gen Z creative, Lovejoy understands the power of digital spaces. Social media, she believes, is no longer optional for a model; it is a strategic tool.

“You can use Instagram or any other form of social media as your digital portfolio. This helps you market yourself to a massive audience. Know your measurement, believe in yourself, and show the world your full potential,” she advised.

Her journey is held together by the same persistence she urges others to embrace. She knows rejection will come, knows it often comes repeatedly, but she also knows that quitting is not an option.

“Show up for castings and keep pushing yourself; don’t give up even when you get rejections,” Achieng’ concluded.