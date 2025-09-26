Poor memory? Physical exercise, plenty of sleep will clear that brain fog (Photo: iStock)

Have you ever found yourself struggling to stay focused or easily forgetting things? You may have walked into a room and struggled to remember why you walked there in the first place. Such an experience is referred to as mental cloudiness, or simply as brain fog. Whilst brain fog is mostly reflective of having too much on your mind, it may be linked to specific medical conditions in some people.

At its simplest, brain fog is an indication that your brain is overstretched and tired. Taking immediate steps to slow down often helps. Delegating some tasks and asking for help are obvious solutions. Setting a predictable schedule for your day eases your memory load, allowing you to follow a somewhat automated path. Taking plenty of short breaks in between tasks is a no-brainer. Schedules aided by calendar reminders are also a great way to relieve your brain from remembering what’s next.

Your overall lifestyle also plays a role in avoiding brain fog. A balanced diet nourishes your brain with all the nutrients required for optimal function. Aim for fresh and whole foods, mostly plant-based. Stay well hydrated, with mostly water. Avoid excessive intake of carbonated and alcoholic drinks. Anything potentially toxic is not good for optimal cognitive function.

You must stay active. Physical activity is not just good for your cardiorespiratory and metabolic functions. Those physically active benefit from improved blood flow and oxygenation to the brain. You will end up thinking more clearly. Any physical activity will do. Rigorous activities are best. But walking, household chores, taking the stairs instead of the lift all count as physical activities. Mix your working day with deliberate activities that get you away from your working desk every so often.

And then there’s the good old sleep. Having adequate sleep gives your brain time to rest and consolidate memories. Seven to nine hours every night has been touted to give most health benefits associated with good sleep. If you can’t sleep that long, maximise what you can, relook at your schedule and lifestyle, or consult a sleep specialist.

Stress features in almost all health matters. You can’t realistically avoid getting stressed with current lifestyles. But you can minimise your stress levels, which might be overly clouding your brain. Limit your working deadlines, get into a hobby you enjoy, and consider mindfulness techniques. The list of stress relievers is endless; find something that works for you.

If brain fog gets the better of you despite all remedial measures, head to your doctor. Rarely, something medical may be at play.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist