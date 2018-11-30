Ladies, here are five ways on how to rock a simple, classy look

ALSO READ: Baby faced? How to grow thick, impressive beards

Simplicity is class with a flare of elegance. The good thing about it is that you do not have to be rich to pull a classy look.

In fact, for ladies, second-hand clothes come in handy at a very affordable price. A simple trendy top can go for as little as Sh20 at a stall in Nairobi's Gikomba market.

It does not necessarily have to cheap either to be classy, having a clear understanding of what your dress sense and taste goes a long way.

So, are you wondering how to make that transition and how to dress classy?

1. Avoid shouting colors

If anything, work with black and white outfits or go for the subtle cool colours. Dress in Three Colors at a Time if need be.

The idea is - even if you're mixing textures, patterns, or prints - as long you keep everything to no more than three colours, the other mixing will look intentional (not like you got dressed in the dark).

2. Minimal makeup and neutral nails

When it comes to makeup, you’ll never go wrong with a dab of concealer, rosy cheeks, mascara, and a berry lip. For expensive-looking hair, try a sleek blowout. And don’t forget your nails - no polish is better than chipped polish.

3. Pay attention to details

If you spot a loose thread, give it a snip. Need to get rid of pills on a sweater? Use a disposable razor to shave them away.

Got a pulled thread? Gently stretch the fabric back into shape and use a sewing needle to push the snag through to the inside of the sweater. And obviously, never wear an item of clothing with a stain, hole, or missing button.

4. Go for heels whenever you can

Make sure they are one plain colour, simple and high. Whether it’s high boots, high heels, etc. This is because high shoes make you taller, more confident, and look classier.

5. Fit is Key

Classy and sophisticated clothing is typically tailored and form-fitting (not too tight, but you can show off that figure). Skirts should hit just above or below the knee, as should your dresses.

Classic trousers are straight, slightly wide, faintly bootcut, or menswear- inspired and should be ½-inch off the floor in the back.

Wide-leg pants and skinny pants in classic fabrics are also acceptable, as are ankle pants. Blazers, blouses, and sweaters should follow the curve of your waist.

Do not hesitate to take items to tailor to be altered to fit properly.