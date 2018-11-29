Moms’ corner: Local Instagram mothers we all fall in love with

ALSO READ: Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

Being a mother comes with many responsibilities and barely leaves you time to do other things. Taking care of a young baby becomes primary duty and takes much of one's time.

There are however new mothers who once in a while take leave between the baby care stuff to engage fans on social media platforms.

Locally, we have mothers who stun us regularly with cute photos and videos of their babies. Others enlighten us with tips on how to take care of young ones while others just treat us to adorable growing kids.

Here are some of the most active Instagram moms who enjoy a huge following;

Joan Munyi

Instagram mum Joan Munyi who has who has over 25k followers on Instagram and over 10k subscribers on You Tube portrays life as a mother, wife and a career woman at the same time.

Going by the handle @yummymummy.ke, Joan walks her many fans through baby care, healthy living, womanhood, marriage and work.

ALSO READ: Full list: Details of the top 25 women in digital, 2018

The mother of two who works at a PR and Communications company is definitely one to look up.

Tatiana Karanja

Talented photographer and blogger Tatiana or Mama Olive as she loves to refer to herself is another mom who takes time of her tight schedule to educate mothers how to bring up young ones.

Taking care of her daughter, Olive Chemeni Karanja Mutiso, Tatiana takes you through a kid’s upbringing while adding an artist style to it. She also runs a website, mama-olive.com, while on Instagram she goes by @mamaolivek for all sorts of mom needs.

She’s expecting her second baby in several days.

ALSO READ: Three surgeries in three weeks: Janet Mbugua shares her chilling delivery experience

Janet Mbugua

Flamboyant Citizen TV anchor Janet Mbugua welcomed her second born Mali Mwaura about two months ago and has shared with her fans the experience of going through childbirth and the aftermath.

Sharing informative video clips on her Instagram page, Janet walks mothers through the process of looking after a newborn while still maintaining your cool. Her Instagram handle is @officialjanetmbugua

Maureen Waititu

Supermodel Maureen Waititu who co-runs a fitness YouTube channel with her husband Frank is another inspiration for new mothers.

Through her Instagram pages, both @alphabeta and @maureenwaititu, the beautiful health lifestyle mom shows parenting tidbits which we all love as they are accompanied by the couple’s adorable babies.

SignUp For Newsletter Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter. Subscribe

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke