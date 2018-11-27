Men only: How to identify a slay queen from miles away

ALSO READ: Foods you shouldn’t order on a first date

The term ‘Slay queen’ has become so popular today to the extent that a sitting High Court judge used it in his ruling. It is simply used to depict men or women who have a taste of high-end life which in most cases they can’t afford.

Here is how you can identify a new breed of women in town commonly known as slay queens on social media.

Makeup is always on point

Basically, to slay which is derived from “Slay queen” means to wear makeup and doing so perfectly. Therefore, A slay queen keeps on checking if the makeup is still intact. She has to keep up with all make up and accessories trends. That includes keeping tabs on all glam pages on Facebook and tutorials on YouTube.

Always on social media

This is where they parade all their luxurious and expensive lifestyle. They use social media where they can control what they let you see, the way they pose pictures is wierd and laughable, pouted lips, curved legs, camel toe, tongue stucked out, snapchat filters all typical of a slay queen, the likes the get often in thousands help boost their morale and the validation they indirectly seek.

Don’t use matatus

Slay queens are very special and cannot use matatus. Most of them are ‘delicate’ and they can’t use public transport. Anytime a man invites her out, she will always ask you for taxi money yet she uses matatus on a daily basis.

Their Language

You know she is a slay queen if you can’t keep tab with how many wharrevas and ooh my gosh she drops in under five minutes! They pay less attention to grammar and always end up using hashtags and shorthand when texting, reading a writeup from a slay queen is like speaking gibberish.

Take pictures of food before they eat

One for the gram, of course. They want to project an image of how their life is cool and therefore they will not shy away from doing the extreme just to ‘fake it till you make.’ A story is told of an alleged slay queen who used to post photos of food she downloaded from the internet but claim she actually cooked it.

Blue ticks

Sounds familiar right? Slay queens are very choosy and full of attitude. If she doesn’t want to be with you, you can easily tell from her actions. She will ignore your texts and will only revert when you ask her out for lunch or dinner. This is because she needs to post photos from that nice restaurant and flaunt on Instagram

