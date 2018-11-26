Photos: Meghan Markle’s latest baby bump show

ALSO READ: Why Meghan Markle's skirts have been getting shorter

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has rarely showed her baby bump ever since it was announced she is expectant in October. Her latest public appearance was at the London Palladium where she had accompanied her husband Prince Harry to the Royal Variety Performance.

Royal Variety Performance is an annual entertainment show which raises money to support hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK.

Every year, someone from the Royal family has to attend the event since it one of the most important events in the royal calendar. This was Megan’s first time to attend. The queen has attended it 39 times, with her last being in 2012. In 2017, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the event where they were guests of honour.

The Duchess of Sussex walked into the event in a halter-neck, floral embroidered Malaya top with a Gayeta floor-length skirt both from British luxury brand Safiyaa. She matched those with matching heels and diamond drop earrings. Throughout the course of the evening, Meghan placed her hands on her belly, which has grown noticeably big.

At the event, Megan met some stars like the cast of the musical Hamilton and Andrea Bocelli for the very first time. Her due date has still not been disclosed yet and her fans can only keep guessing as they see her rare appearances.

