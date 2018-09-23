ALSO READ: Five drinks you should always take after a workout

If you are late in your last trimester of pregnancy, then you are probably awaiting any signs of labour. It’s an event you have been waiting for months. Below are the labour signs you would be expecting to know the baby is near

1. Your baby “drops”

Your baby might start moving lower into your pelvis as it gets ready to come out. This can be especially noticeable if your baby has been positioned right under your rib cage for the last few weeks.

Someone might feel like waddling even more than they have been up until this point and may still be taking frequent bathroom breaks like they have probably been doing in third trimester because the baby’s head is now pushing down on your bladder.

2. Frequent toilet visits

During this stage, you will pee more regularly as your baby positions himself in your pelvis.

3. Water breaks

This happens when the amniotic sac (the fluid filled sac which surrounds the baby) ruptures, resulting in amniotic fluid trickling or gushing from your vagina.

It might be a smaller gush of waters or sometimes an enormous flood. Some women also notice a ‘popping’ sensation as their waters break.

Amniotic fluid can leak for days, but even after the waters have broken, the fluid will still be replenished. If you suspect your waters have broken, use a pad and call your midwife or doctor.

The water should be a straw-like color and have a sweet odor. If your waters are green, your baby may have emptied her bowels, a sign of distress, and you’ll need to go to hospital to be checked over.

4. Your nipples leak

It’s not only during breastfeeding that nipples leak but also at your final trimester.

The milk you’re leaking is colostrum, a nutrient-rich liquid that will nourish your baby until your proper milk comes in a couple of days after the birth.

If you’re getting wet patches on your clothes, buy some disposable breast pads that you can pop inside your bra.

5. Your cervix dilates

Your cervix may start to prepare for birth: It starts to dilate (open) and efface (thin out) in the days or weeks before you deliver.

6. You lose your mucous plug and your vaginal discharge changes color and consistency

The mucous near the cervix protects the baby from bacteria. As the cervix begin to soften and dilate, you will get a mucous discharge which can be clear or blood tinged.

The mucous plug can come out in one large piece which looks similar to the mucus in the nose or lots of little ones, though you may not get a glimpse of it at all and some women don't lose it before delivery.

In the last days before labor, you'll likely see increased and or thickened vaginal discharge.

7. Diarrhea

Some days prior to birth, production of prostaglandin will stimulate bowels to open more frequently.

Diarrhea is a result of the body naturally empting the bowels to make way for the baby.

Sometimes there is passing of stools during labour, which is very normal.

Always stay hydrated.