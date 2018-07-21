Mama Oliech

Mama Mary Auma Oliech has passed on. She passed away on Friday at her house in Lavington after she fell ill at home.

Other than being the mother to one of Kenya’s most celebrated football stars, Dennis Oliech, Mama Oliech was also well known for her finger-licking tilapia at her popular Mama Oliech restaurant in Hurlingham.

The restaurant received worldwide fame after Facebook co-founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg took lunch there during his visit to Kenya.

Mama Oliech did not make it to Kogelo during Former President of the United States Barack Obama’s recent visit where her daughter prepared her famous Mama Oliech tilapia for the former POTUS. Facebook co-founder at Mama Oliech's [Courtesy]

Five years ago, she was diagnosed with cancer before she was flown to France for a yearlong treatment by Oliech who was playing in Francis at the time.

This only came to light last year when the public went savage on her son accusing him of living a poor life after wasted his money on luxury. Defending her son, she said he is a renowned son of the soil who raised the Kenyan flag high on the footballing world and thus deserved better from Kenyans. Dennis Oliech [Courtesy]

She went ahead to elaborate that Oliech also spent a lot of money on her treatment in France.

“He has helped us whenever he can when it comes to family projects. When I was battling cancer, he played a big role in making sure I got well. He found a doctor in France who treated me from 2013 to 2016,” she told the media

Confirming his mother’s death Nickson Onywanda, Dennis Oliech’s elder brother, said that the body has been moved to Umash Funeral Home.

Family, friends and personalities have been sending their condolence messages. Rest in Peace Mama Oliech

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Mama Oliech this evening. My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Mary Auma, and indeed all Kenyans. May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) July 20, 2018

Deepest condolences to the Oliech family on the passing of Mama Oliech. She was such a force that saw the development of Denis Oliech; arguably Kenya's finest striker to date and many other talented children #RIPMamaOliech #CancerSoldier #CancerWarrior — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences to Dennis Oliech, the entire Oliech family and the soccer fraternity following the passing on of Mama Oliech after a long illness. We stand with the family in prayer at this time of grief. May her soul forever rest in eternal peace. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 20, 2018

A sad loss following the passing on of Mama Mary Auma, mother of Dennis Oliech, a leading Kenyan footballer. She nurtured a great son, who opened the gates of professional football to budding players and proved that focus, commitment, diligence, effort are ingredients of success. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences to Dennis and the entire Oliech Family on the demise of their mother, Mary Auma. Not only did Mama Oliech nurture a star footballer but she also grew her business into a household name through sheer determination. May she rest in peace. #RIPMamaOliech pic.twitter.com/g1996LjvC6 ALSO READ: Phoebe Asiyo, the woman who captured Obama's attention — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences go out to my friends Denis, Kenute, Kevin and Elsie Oliech on the loss of your dear mom.

We will forever remember mom for gifting us with striker Denis Oliech and for the best fish in town. Shine on your way mama#RIPMamaOliech — Karen Nyamu (@karennyamunbo) July 20, 2018

My deepest condolences to friends, relatives and the Family of Oliech on the passing on of Mary Auma (Mama Oliech). May God comfort you during this time of grief. #RIPMamaOliech — Wavinya Ndeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) July 21, 2018

