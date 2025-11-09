One man's trash, her thriving business

People see them as trash but Anyango Omondi sees them as treasure.

Back in 2015, the entrepreneur was inspired by the environmental impact of discarded bones, horns, and leather from a Kenyan abattoir and embarked on a journey to create sustainable fashion and jewelry.

“Basically, I am your end user in meat consumption,” she joked. In an interview with Eve Woman, the thriving entrepreneur narrated her journey from being employed in a meat abattoir to becoming the Zanta Adeyde founder.

She stated that it began as a challenge from her then employer, who wanted her to sell a whole mountain of discarded bones and horns.

However, Anyango Omondi figured out a way after visiting the local markets and spotted Kibera, the perfect place for production.

“You can imagine how shocked I was; like, where would I go with this? I went to the local markets, and in the process, I found out about Kibera, which is quite an amazing hub for production, and that’s how it started. Slowly after being employed, I just set up a company and transitioned into this,” she said.

After the company dubbed Zanta Adeyde was launched, the jewelry designer added that it was time to make the products. She pointed out that she is a self-taught jewelry designer and it all started with the support of friends.

Making jewelry out of bones and beads had always made a mess at her house, but Anyango pursued her dream to fruition.

“I actually taught myself to be a jewelry designer. I started by making them for friends by putting our pieces together in my house, and it really looked bad because there were beads and bones all over. But eventually, I got a small workshop in Kibera that has kept growing and growing. This was in 2015,” she asserted.

Anyango Omondi shared about the ethical dilemma they face in the jewelry industry since some vegetarians (people who don’t eat meat) dislike the thought of using bones and hides to make ornaments.

She stated that they respected the vegan community and her company was very accommodating to their perspectives. Due to this, Omondi creates products that suit such clientele out of minerals, stones, and plant products.

“For the vegans, we go for more natural products. Sometimes we use banana fibers; stones like these are stones. You can take the stones and fasten them to make them more accommodating and wearable,” she said.

“We are very sensitive and accommodating to the vegan community. We respect that they are two very different groups, but each is right on its own accord, so you and I cannot come in force,” Anyango added, showing a ring embellished with chalcedony.

It is a form of quartz, known for its soft, waxy luster and colors ranging from gray and blue to lavender, pink, and green. Chalcedony, specifically in the form of moss agate, can be found in Kitui County.

The Zanta Adeyde mogul also showcased another ring crafted from a bone and explained that this product was for the non-vegetarians. She expounded on the difference between the two products and the purpose of making them with different materials.

“On this other side, the bone has been recycled and refined for the meat-eating clients. These are two good products with the same concept, but everybody gets to enjoy what they like,” she stated.

Rosemarie Anyango narrated the process it takes to create these elegant masterpieces. She explained that some of the ornaments are made in relation to people she meets and even the place the materials are found.

Omondi pointed out that they first collect the bones and horns from Dagoretti and other parts of Nairobi and then take them to Kibera for processing.

The discarded bones are boiled first to remove all the extra residue in them. They are then brushed, polished, and cleaned.

Anyango and her team would create several sketches of the designs they want and imprint them on the prototypes.

“We test the prototypes by wearing them in order to see if they are working or not,” she said. Apart from being a fashionable jeweler, Omondi is also a mother. She mentioned that she balances between her family and her company. Through effective communication between her children on whatever they need or think, she has been able to juggle both.

Proper time management has also played a role.

“I have children and I still do everything they need and want. Through planning my time, I can tend to my children and still run my company. You need to keep things on their different lanes and handle them in an organized manner. I have also learnt that if you ask children anything, you will always get an answer. If there is something amiss, they are open with me and can fix any situation,” the jewelry designer stated.

The enthusiastic entrepreneur also shared some of the challenges she has encountered in the industry. Aside from the ethical dilemma, she said that low-quality materials were a problem.

“Sometimes you can get bones and hides that have not healthy and can’t make quality ornaments. It is best to know your supplier before getting the discarded materials to avoid losses,” Anyango pointed out.

Another is flooded markets. With many designers copying the idea and creating similar jewelry, it breeds competition. With many people selling the same products, the number of customers reduces.

Rosemarie Omondi concluded with some words of advice to aspiring fashion and jewelry designers. She urged them not to go for their objectives by the horns and implement the project despite the challenges.

“Start that jewelry business without worrying too much. Even when there is competition, always remember that the biggest competition you have is yourself. Tengeneza izo rings and necklaces, everyone will always get a customer,” the self-taught jeweler stated.