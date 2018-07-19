Three things can possibly go wrong six weeks after conception of a baby

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner's decision to pierce her young baby's ears sparks hot debate online

The development of a baby is quite intricate a process from the moment the eggs and sperm meet, for your baby is beginning to grow. The early part of development lays the foundation for a healthy pregnancy and delivery. However, despite how careful an expectant mother is and regardless of the precautions she takes, there is still a chance that something can go wrong during the pregnancy. Pregnancy complications are not uncommon and can range from mild to severe.

Several things can go wrong six weeks after conception.

Miscarriage

This can take hours, days or even weeks to unfold. The different types of miscarriages are:

Very early miscarriage which ends soon after implantation

Clinical pregnancy happens around 5 to 5 weeks gestation or within about a week of a missed period

Missed miscarriage which is discovered through a routine scan that baby has no heartbeat, the result of a non-viable foetus

Threatening miscarriage occurs where the corpus luteum is not functioning properly and is therefore not making adequate amounts of progesterone

Inevitable miscarriage which occurs when the cervix opens and the placenta breaks free from the uterine wall.

Ectopic pregnancy

Largely occurs when the fertilised egg attaches itself in a place other than inside the uterus. Almost all ectopic pregnancies occur in the fallopian tube and are thus sometimes called tubal pregnancies. Common signs of ectopic pregnancy include vaginal bleeding or brown watery discharge, discomfort when peeing or pooing and tummy pain low down on one side.

Rh Incompatibility

This is a condition that occurs during pregnancy if a woman has Rh-negative blood and her baby has Rh-positive blood. Complications that might come with the condition include brain damage due to high bilirubin levels, fluid build-up and swelling of the baby (hydrops fetalis) and problems with mental functions, movement, hearing, speech and seizures.