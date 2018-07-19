﻿ Kylie Jenner's decision to pierce her young baby's ears sparks hot debate online : Evewoman - The Standard
Baby Care

Kylie Jenner pierces her 5-month-old daughter's ears, Twitter explodes

user-avatar
By
Mirror

19th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Three things can possibly go wrong six weeks after conception of a baby

Last week, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of daughter Stormi which revealed she had pierced the five-month-old tot's ears.

The Snapchat video showed glittering gold studs in the infant's lobes as her 20-year-old mum bends down to kiss her.

Make-up mogul Kylie's decision sparked a furious online debate over when it is acceptable to pierce a child's ears. While many of her followers applauded Kylie's decision to pierce her baby's ears, others were less complimentary.

"I HATE it when I see children, with their ears pierced. Why would you want to hurt your baby/toddler? Why would you want to do something to them, they may not want doing? It’s horrid. People who follow Khloe and Kylie won’t know any better, probably follow suit to get their kids' [done]," one tweeted. "Christ, Stormi is less than 6 months old and Kylies already got her ears pierced. Shouldn’t be allowed at all," said another. A third wrote: "Kylie pierced Stormi’s ears. No no no no."

t came after Kylie's older sister Kloe Kardashian revealed she would got her own daughter True's ears pierced at the age of two months. The new mum was slammed after she shared an Instagram clip of little True being propped up at Khloe's 34th birthday party. Sitting with her arm around True, Khloe murmured: "Here's my little lady. Look at my little lady."

But some of her fans were shocked to see a pair of gold stud earrings glinting away in the eight-week-old's earlobes.

ALSO READ: Revealed: Untold dangers of eating soil during pregnancy

"Sorry but I’m sooo against piercing a babies ears!!! F**k me, the legal age to have everything else other than the ears is 16. Why is it different to having her nose/lip pierced? Wouldn’t do that to a 2 month old baby!!! Disgusted in Khloe K!!" one furious follower tweeted. Another wrote: "Does Khloe Kardashian’s baby have her ears pierced? Ffs sake man, what’s the point. Having your ears pierced is to accessorise and wear jewellery in order to look nice, BABIES DON’T NEED THAT!!"

Neither Kylie nor Khloe have publicly spoken about the backlash.

