﻿ Yvette Obura, Bahati’s first baby mama losses weight, flaunts bikini body : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Yvette Obura, Bahati’s first baby mama losses weight, flaunts bikini body

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

10th Jul 2018
Yvette Obura and singer Bahati

Yvette Obura came into the limelight in 2017 with allegations that she was Bahati’s baby mama. The award-winning gospel artist did not deny the claims and instead made it public that he had a daughter, Mueni Bahati with Yvette Obura, something he had managed to keep under wraps for about two years.

ALSO READ: John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding her son and another ‘baby’ simultaneously

Yvette, gained a following on social media almost instantly and even after the drama cooled off, her ‘fans’ stayed. She recently took to her Instagram account to highlight her weight loss journey. Yvette posted a side to side photo showing her progress from February 2018 to July 6th 2018.

Though she did not disclose how she has lost the weight, the change is incredible.

Yvette Obura
Bahati's baby mama
Yvette Obura weight loss
Entertainment

Related Stories

John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding her son and another ‘baby’ simultaneously

Baby Care

John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding her son and another ‘baby’ simultaneously

By Derrick Oluoch

Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses

Readers Lounge

Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses

By Derrick Oluoch

The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

Entertainment

The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

By Reuters

Here is why we are gushing over Alfred Mutua’s message to his wife on her birthday

Entertainment

Here is why we are gushing over Alfred Mutua’s message to his wife on her birthday

By Wanja Mbuthia

Body Goals: Singer Avril wows fans after stepping out looking like a snack barely three months after giving birth

Entertainment

Body Goals: Singer Avril wows fans after stepping out looking like a snack barely three months after giving birth

By Wanja Mbuthia

It was pomp and colour at Lillian Muli’s surprise baby shower

Readers Lounge

It was pomp and colour at Lillian Muli’s surprise baby shower

By Derrick Oluoch

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman