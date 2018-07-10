Yvette Obura, Bahati’s first baby mama losses weight, flaunts bikini body

Yvette Obura and singer Bahati

Yvette Obura came into the limelight in 2017 with allegations that she was Bahati’s baby mama. The award-winning gospel artist did not deny the claims and instead made it public that he had a daughter, Mueni Bahati with Yvette Obura, something he had managed to keep under wraps for about two years.

Yvette, gained a following on social media almost instantly and even after the drama cooled off, her ‘fans’ stayed. She recently took to her Instagram account to highlight her weight loss journey. Yvette posted a side to side photo showing her progress from February 2018 to July 6th 2018.

Though she did not disclose how she has lost the weight, the change is incredible.